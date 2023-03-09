Skip to Content
Morning News Guest Segments
By
New
Published 10:34 am

Chef Shibani Mone joins News Channel 3-12 Morning Team to highlight upcoming eight-course Women’s History Month meal

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Chef Shibani Mone of Carusos at Rosewood Miramar Beach gave our News Channel 3-12 Morning Team viewers a sneak peek of a special dish that will appear on a menu created in celebration of International Women's Day and Women's History Month.

Chef Mone will be hosting fellow Michelin Star and award winning female chef Rachel Haggstrom of the restaurant Justin for a collaboration dinner inspired by women on Mar. 17 and 18.

Watch as Chef Shibani prepares a Santa Barbara Ahi Tuna Tartare featured in the eight-course menu.

Checkout more here.

