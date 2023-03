SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– News Channel 3-12 Morning Team was joined by President of the Santa Barbara International Orchid Show ahead of its 75th return to the Earl Warren showgrounds.

The festival returns Mar. 10 through Mar. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily during its run to highlight floral arrangements and local fauna.

Watch above to learn more or click here.