Watch the full segment with Anikka Abbott as she sat down with some of the dogs available for adoption. Get your serotonin boost this Thursday morning above.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Our News Channel 3-12 Morning News Team got a furry surprise from Santa Barbara Humane to highlight local dog adoptions.

