Hook & Press Donuts owner stops by with treats for a interview with our News Channel 3-12 Morning Team

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Owner of Hook & Press Donuts John Burnett joins our News Channel 3-12 Morning Team to talk about the voted best donut shop in Santa Barbara.

Hear how Burnett built their business from their home to grow into the storefront it has today, as well, as the journey that led Burnett to win the Santa Barbara Downtown organization's Entrepreneur of the Year award above.

Check out Hook & Press Donuts open Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4p.m. located at 15 east Figueroa Street in downtown Santa Barbara.