Morning News Guest Segments
“American Outlaws” stars and director join our News Channel 3-12 Morning Team ahead of the film’s world premiere at SBIFF

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– News Channel 3-12 Morning Team was joined by two of the stars of the film "American Outlaws" Sam Strike and Cory Hardrict alongside the Director Sean Mcewen ahead of the movie's debut at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

The true crime drama is making its world premiere followed by a Q&A with the moviemakers at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival Friday, Feb. 17 at 8:40 p.m. at the Metro 4 Theatre.

If you can't make the Friday premiere the film will screen on the last day of SBIFF on Saturday at 2:40 p.m. at the same theatre in downtown Santa Barbara.

Watch an exclusive clip and the full interview above.

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

