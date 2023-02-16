News Channel 3-12 Morning Team discusses Ibiza Blue with the Director & Star alongside the Producer of the movie

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– News Channel 3-12 Morning Team sat down with Director and Star Jesus Lloveras with Producer Ainara Landon to give our viewers a peak behind the scenes of "Ibiza Blue" or "La Corriente" in Spanish.

The premise of "Ibiza Blue/ La Corriente" follows the intersecting lives of three people in post-pandemic Ibiza following the characters as they overcome personal tragedies, rediscover themselves, and move forward in an unstable world.

"Ibiza Blue/ La Corriente" screened at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and is the directing debut of actor Lloveras from Netflix's Money Heist. To learn more on the film click here.

Watch the full interview and an exclusive clip of the movie above.