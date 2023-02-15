Skip to Content
Morning News Guest Segments
By
Published 9:23 am

“Starring Jerry as Himself” moviemakers join News Channel 3-12 Morning Team as the film screens at SBIFF

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– "Starring Jerry as Himself" documentary drama Filmmaker Law Chen and Producer Jon Hsu joined our News Channel 3-12 Morning Team as the movie screens at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

The movie following a divorced immigrant father with a spy twist is playing Wednesday at the Fiesta Five Theater at 4:20 p.m. and Feb. 17 at 8:30 a.m. at the Metro 4.

Catch a clip, the full sit-down with the filmmakers, and more above.

  

Article Topic Follows: Morning News Guest Segments
interview segment
KEYT
morning news team
Santa Barbara
Author Profile Photo

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content