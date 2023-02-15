“Starring Jerry as Himself” moviemakers join News Channel 3-12 Morning Team as the film screens at SBIFF

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– "Starring Jerry as Himself" documentary drama Filmmaker Law Chen and Producer Jon Hsu joined our News Channel 3-12 Morning Team as the movie screens at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

The movie following a divorced immigrant father with a spy twist is playing Wednesday at the Fiesta Five Theater at 4:20 p.m. and Feb. 17 at 8:30 a.m. at the Metro 4.

Catch a clip, the full sit-down with the filmmakers, and more above.