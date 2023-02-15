Skip to Content
Morning News Guest Segments
Documentary Filmmaker of “Who are the Marcuses” chats with News Channel 3-12 Morning team ahead of SBIFF premiere

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Filmmaker and UCSB alumnus Matthew Mishory stops by the News Channel 3-12 Morning show to discuss "Who are the Marcuses" ahead of its premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

The documentary follows an American Jewish couple who fled Germany before the Holocaust and left their amassed fortune to the Iraseli Ben-Gurion University.

"Who are the Marcuses" screens Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Metro Four.

Watch a clip of the movie and hear more above.

Drew Ascione

