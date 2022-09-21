Defense begins presenting its case in Kristin Smart murder trial

SALINAS, Calif. – The prosecution team in the high-profile Kristin Smart murder trial happening in a Salinas courtroom laid its case to rest on Tuesday after weeks of witness testimony, with the defense team beginning to present its case on Wednesday.

Paul Flores is accused of killing Smart, who was a 19-year-old Cal Poly student at the time of her disappearance in May 1996, because he was reportedly the last one to see her alive after an off-campus party that spring. Paul's father, Ruben Flores, is charged as an accessory to the crime.

The prosecution, led by San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle, has been presenting its case since the trial started on July 19.

Defense Attorney Robert Sanger began on Wednesday by calling witness Dr. Davis Carter to the stand. Carter is the director of Forensic Sciences at the Chaminade University of Honolulu with an area of expertise in death investigation and how a human body is decomposed.

His master's degree thesis and P.h.D. dissertations discussed the stages of human body decomposition.

When Sanger asked about his time as an expert in human decomposition, Carter said that he has done peer work, taught as a professor, and researched in the field.

