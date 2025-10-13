Marc Elias // Shutterstock

Micromobility’s insurance gap: What e-bike and scooter riders need to know

Electric bikes, scooters, and other micromobility options are changing the way people get around cities. The National Association of City Transportation Officials’ 2023 Shared Micromobility Report found that riders in the U.S. and Canada took a record 157 million trips, more than before the pandemic. But while usage is booming, insurance hasn’t kept up. Most traditional policies don’t cover these new ways of getting around, leaving millions of riders financially vulnerable if something goes wrong.

According to a 2024 study on scooter and bicycle injuries, e-bike injuries doubled every year from 2017 to 2022, and e-scooter injuries jumped 45% annually, making the risks harder to ignore. Yet many riders don’t realize their regular home, auto, or renters insurance usually doesn’t cover accidents, theft, or liability tied to these electric rides. CheapInsurance.com explores what this gap means for riders, how liability exposure is shifting, and what options (both current and emerging) may help protect consumers in the years ahead.

The numbers tell a stark story

Micromobility is hitting record highs in cities across the U.S. NACTO data shows shared trips jumped 20% from 2022 to 2023, fueled mainly by e-bike use in big metro areas. According to the North American Bikeshare and Scootershare Association’s Fifth Annual Shared Micromobility Report, 37% of these trips replaced car rides, making e-bikes and scooters a key part of how people move around urban areas today.

Alarming injury statistics

The Consumer Product Safety Commission’s latest numbers show a significant rise in injuries: Between 2017 and 2022, there were about 360,800 emergency room visits tied to micromobility devices, with injuries climbing roughly 23% each year. The breakdown is especially alarming:

E-bike injuries surged. Reported injuries rose 293% between 2019 and 2022.

Reported injuries rose 293% between 2019 and 2022. E-scooter injuries climbed. Cases increased 88% during the same period.

Cases increased 88% during the same period. E-bike injuries concentrated in 2022. Nearly half of all reported e-bike injuries from 2017-2022 occurred in that single year.

The insurance coverage crisis

Most people think their current insurance will cover them on an e-bike or scooter, but that’s often a costly mistake. The problem comes down to how insurers classify these devices, and in many cases, they don’t fit neatly into home, auto, or renters policies.

Homeowners and renters insurance limitations

Traditional insurance policies fall short when it comes to micromobility, with common gaps that leave riders exposed:

Motor vehicle liability exclusions apply. Many policies specifically deny coverage for incidents involving self-propelled vehicles such as e-bikes.

Many policies specifically deny coverage for incidents involving self-propelled vehicles such as e-bikes. Property coverage gaps exist. Standard homeowners or renters insurance often does not protect e-bikes against theft or damage

Standard homeowners or renters insurance often does not protect e-bikes against theft or damage Coverage caps are restrictive. Sporting equipment limits are commonly set at $1,000-$2,000, which is far below the average cost of most e-bikes.

Auto insurance won’t help

Personal auto insurance policies exclude vehicles with fewer than four wheels, including e-scooters and e-bikes. This means:

No liability protection applies. Accidents caused while using an e-mobility device are often excluded from standard auto and homeowners policies.

Accidents caused while using an e-mobility device are often excluded from standard auto and homeowners policies. No uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage exists. Riders struck by a vehicle may find they have no protection under these provisions.

Riders struck by a vehicle may find they have no protection under these provisions. No personal injury protection is available. In no-fault states, policies typically exclude e-mobility devices from PIP coverage.

Government safety data reveals hidden risks

The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Harvard Medical School‘s in-depth analyses show that micromobility accidents come with risk factors that traditional insurance models simply don’t cover.

Demographic vulnerabilities

Children under 14 suffer 36% of micromobility-related injuries, despite making up only 18% of the population.

suffer 36% of micromobility-related injuries, despite making up only 18% of the population. Non-Hispanic Black riders represent 29% of reported injuries but account for just 13% of the population.

represent 29% of reported injuries but account for just 13% of the population. Urban communities see 83% of e-bike and e-scooter accidents, compared with 71% for traditional bicycles.

Behavioral risk factors

Helmet use is lower among e-bike and e-scooter riders (43%) compared with riders of traditional bicycles (52%).

is lower among e-bike and e-scooter riders (43%) compared with riders of traditional bicycles (52%). Alcohol involvement was reported in 7% of e-bike accidents and 9% of e-scooter accidents.

NTSB highlights data collection challenges

The National Transportation Safety Board has flagged major gaps in how micromobility accidents are tracked and reported, noting that e-scooter deaths rose the fastest between 2017 and 2021. Without standardized data collection, insurers struggle to properly assess and price these risks.

Where coverage gaps hit hardest

Dense cities, where micromobility is most popular, are also where insurance challenges hit hardest. Places like New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles have seen sharp growth in both ridership and accidents.

NACTO’s 2023 Shared Micromobility Ridership Report shows e-bike ridership has quadrupled in systems that offer both pedal and electric options. In Los Angeles, e-bikes saw eight times more trips than pedal bikes in September 2023 alone.

Cost implications for urban riders

The same NACTO report highlights that annual bike-share passes now top $200 in New York City, with fees climbing 32% in Chicago, 30% in Boston, and 21% in NYC between 2019 and 2023. As prices rise, more riders are switching to personal e-bikes and scooters, often without realizing how limited their insurance protection really is.

Policy disclosures and legal implications

What the fine print really says

Insurance policy language around motor vehicles is now a major sticking point. ISO homeowners forms exclude coverage for “motor vehicles,” defined as “any land or amphibious vehicle that is self-propelled or capable of being self-propelled.” Under that broad definition, most e-bikes and e-scooters are left out.

Third-party liability exposure

When you ride an e-bike or scooter, you could be held responsible for injuries or property damage you cause, even though most auto, bike, or homeowners policies won’t cover those incidents. According to the Financial Times, that liability gap became impossible to ignore in Italy, where a new law now requires e-scooter riders to carry third-party liability insurance to protect against pedestrian injuries or property damage. The move underscores rising concern over rider accountability in crowded cities and highlights how limited or nonexistent default liability coverage is for micromobility users.

Regulatory landscape and what the future holds

State-by-state variations

The patchwork of local rules makes insurance choices even harder. Northeast News & Media explains how New Jersey, for example, has proposed requiring e-bike and e-scooter registration and insurance coverage. However, most places still don’t have clear, comprehensive regulations in place.

Other recent developments include:

New York’s 2023 mandate . Certain circumstances now require mandatory e-bike insurance, signaling a shift toward stricter regulation.

. Certain circumstances now require mandatory e-bike insurance, signaling a shift toward stricter regulation. California’s rebate expansion . The state’s growing e-bike rebate programs help with affordability but leave insurance coverage gaps unaddressed.

. The state’s growing e-bike rebate programs help with affordability but leave insurance coverage gaps unaddressed. Colorado court rulings. Recent decisions have limited e-scooter company liability, raising questions about consumer protection and accident accountability.

Industry response

Insurance experts see big changes on the horizon. According to AInvest, the global e-bike and scooter insurance market is expected to hit $1.1 billion in 2025, fueled by:

Regulatory pressures for mandatory coverage . Lawmakers are increasingly considering requirements for insurance on e-bikes and other micromobility devices.

. Lawmakers are increasingly considering requirements for insurance on e-bikes and other micromobility devices. Rising accident rates are creating demand for protection . Growing injury statistics are driving consumer and insurer interest in new coverage options.

. Growing injury statistics are driving consumer and insurer interest in new coverage options. Technology improvements enabling better risk assessment . Telematics and connected devices allow insurers to more accurately evaluate rider behavior and risks.

. Telematics and connected devices allow insurers to more accurately evaluate rider behavior and risks. Pay-as-you-move insurance models. Emerging policies are adapting to multimodal transportation patterns, offering flexible protection that shifts with how consumers travel.

Protecting yourself in the coverage gap

For current riders:

Review existing policies for specific e-bike and e-scooter exclusions.

for specific e-bike and e-scooter exclusions. Contact insurance agents to understand coverage limitations.

to understand coverage limitations. Consider specialized micromobility insurance if riding regularly.

if riding regularly. Document device specifications (Class 1, 2, or 3) for insurance discussions.

(Class 1, 2, or 3) for insurance discussions. Evaluate liability exposure based on usage patterns and local laws.

For occasional users:

Verify rental company coverage and limitations.

and limitations. Check credit card benefits for rental protection.

for rental protection. Consider umbrella policies that may provide additional liability protection.

that may provide additional liability protection. Understand local regulations about where devices can be legally operated.

Looking forward: The insurance evolution

The micromobility insurance gap is a textbook example of technology moving faster than regulation and risk management. According to a 2023 Capgemini survey, 42% of policyholders worldwide want a single policy that covers every mode of transport, pushing insurers to speed up the development of all-in-one solutions.

Expected developments include:

Integrated mobility coverage . Policies that bundle protection for cars, bikes, scooters, and even public transit into one plan.

. Policies that bundle protection for cars, bikes, scooters, and even public transit into one plan. Usage-based pricing . Premiums that adjust dynamically based on actual riding and travel patterns.

. Premiums that adjust dynamically based on actual riding and travel patterns. Technology integration. GPS tracking, telematics, and built-in safety features that support risk assessment and claims management.

GPS tracking, telematics, and built-in safety features that support risk assessment and claims management. Regulatory standardization. Consistent rules across jurisdictions to streamline coverage and improve consumer protections.

With micromobility booming in cities, riders can’t afford to ignore their insurance blind spots. The gap between new ways of getting around and the protection needed to cover accidents or liability leaves people financially exposed. But with the right coverage, those risks can be managed.

Micromobility has already changed how we move through urban spaces; now insurance needs to catch up. Knowing where the gaps are and taking steps to fill them is essential for anyone riding into the future of city transportation.

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.