Dubai’s DP World replaces chairman amid scrutiny over Epstein ties

By Mostafa Salem, Sana Noor Haq, CNN

(CNN) — The head of one of the world’s largest port operators has been replaced following revelations of ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, who had led the Dubai-based DP World for decades, is facing intense scrutiny after the release of Epstein-related documents that revealed correspondence between the two men, including lewd exchanges.

Without naming bin Sulayem, Dubai’s Government Media Office announced that DP World had appointed a new chairman and group CEO, positions previously held by bin Sulayem. DP World confirmed the new appointments to CNN.

The company declined to comment on bin Sulayem’s relationship with Epstein when contacted by CNN before his removal.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.