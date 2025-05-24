X is down for thousands of users

By Auzinea Bacon, CNN

(CNN) — Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has been inaccessible for thousands of US users early Saturday, according to Downdetector.com, which tracks internet disruptions.

Users in the United States began reporting issues on DownDetector at about 8 a.m. ET on Saturday. By 8:26 a.m., more than 25,000 US users reported issues with the X platform on the mobile app and website. Users also reported issues with the server connection.

More than 11,000 users in the United Kingdom and hundreds in other countries have also reported issues.

DownDetector tracks user-reported issues, so the numbers may not reflect the full scale of X’s outage.

X did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

X users also reported experiencing issues on Thursday, according to DownDetector.

According to the X developer platform, logins with X began experiencing “downgraded performance” on Friday and the “incident is ongoing.”

X, which is owned by Elon Musk, said in 2024 that it averages about 250 million daily active users. Musk announced on March 28 that he sold X to xAI, his artificial intelligence start-up.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

This is a developing story and will be updated.