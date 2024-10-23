‘I felt like luggage’: American Airlines fined $50 million for violating disabled passengers’ rights

By Pete Muntean, CNN

(CNN) — The federal government is slapping American Airlines with a $50 million fine after a multi-agency investigation uncovered repeat violations of the rules designed to protect airline passengers who use wheelchairs.

The investigation by the Department of Transportation aided by the Justice Department’s civil rights division found that American made “numerous serious violations” of disabled passenger rules between 2019 and 2023.

In announcing the fine, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told reporters that American mishandled and damaged “thousands” of wheelchairs and failed to provide adequate assistance to disabled passengers, causing significant safety issues and an inconvenience for customers.

“One traveler with a disability told us in her words, ‘I was made to feel like a piece of luggage, so I do not fly anymore,’” Buttigieg said. “The bottom line is that the era of tolerating the poor treatment of wheelchair users on airplanes is over.”

The issue was highlighted in a November 2023 TikTok post that showed American Airlines baggage handlers sliding a wheelchair down a chute attached to an airport jetway.

“These problems are not unique to American Airlines, and allegations of wheelchair mishandling and inadequate wheelchair assistance are far too common,” said the Department of Transportation announcement. “DOT has active investigations into similar violations at other US airlines.”

Buttigieg said the fine is the largest ever of its type. As part of the order against American, the Department of Transportation is also requiring the airline spend $25 million as a “credit” toward the total $50 million fine to reduce cases of damaged wheelchairs and make significant infrastructure upgrades. If the agency finds that American does not meet that requirement, it will fine it the airline the remaining $25 million.

In a statement, American Airlines says it has already spent $175 million this year on “services, infrastructure, training and new technology,” leading to a 20% improvement in its wheelchair and scooter handling rating since 2022.

“Despite these improvements, there are instances where the service the airline provides is disrupted, untimely, or results in harm to the passenger or their equipment,” American said in a statement. “American takes all these complaints and claims seriously and works hard to remediate them.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.