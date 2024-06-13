Another positive sign for consumers: Wholesale inflation ticked down last month

By Elisabeth Buchwald, CNN

New York (CNN) — Americans and the Federal Reserve have another positive development to celebrate: More evidence that price pressures are fading.

Wholesale inflation cooled significantly in May, with prices down 0.2% from April’s 0.5% increase, according to data the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Thursday. Economists polled by FactSet had anticipated a 0.1% rise in monthly wholesale inflation.

The Producer Price Index, which measures the change in prices that manufacturers pay to suppliers, rose 2.2% for the 12 months ended in May, matching April’s increase. FactSet consensus estimates had the annual increase at 2.5%.

This story is developing and will be updated.

