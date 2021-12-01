Capital One is the first big bank to get rid of overdraft fees

By Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business

What’s in your wallet? If you’re a Capital One customer, it might soon be more money: The company will be the first large bank to eliminate overdraft charges.

Capital One made the announcement Wednesday, saying is it getting rid of all fees for overdrafts and non-sufficient funds. It will also continue to allow customers to get free overdraft protection on their accounts.

That makes Capital One, which is the sixth-largest retail bank in the United States, the first top-ten bank to stop penalizing clients for taking out more cash or writing checks for more money than they have in their account.

Smaller banks such as Ally and digital-only financial firm Alliant have also recently eliminated overdraft fees.

“The bank account is a cornerstone of a person’s financial life,” said Capital One CEO Richard Fairbank in a press release, adding that “Overdraft protection is a valuable and convenient feature and can be an important safety net for families.”

Advocacy groups hope is other banks will follow Capital One’s lead in eliminating these fees, which have been moneymakers for companies that levy them.

“This move by Capital One will have tremendous benefits for the most vulnerable consumers,” said said Lauren Saunders, associate director of the National Consumer Law Center, in Capital One’s release. “It’s critical we keep working to make the banking system more inclusive and fair for all.”

Many lawmakers and regulators have criticized banks for penalizing already cash-strapped customers with onerous overdraft fees that have generated billions of dollars in revenue for financial institutions. Capital One had more than $425 billion in assets as of the third quarter and reported a profit of $3.1 billion in the three months that ended in September.

Senator Elizabeth Warren lambasted JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon earlier this year, referring to him as “the star of the overdraft show.”

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said in a statement Wednesday that banks pocketed nearly $15.5 billion in overdraft fees in 2019.

The CFPB added that more than 40% of the fees generated by big banks were brought in by JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America.

“Rather than competing on quality service and attractive interest rates, many banks have become hooked on overdraft fees to feed their profit model,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra in a press release. “We will be taking action to restore meaningful competition to this market.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.