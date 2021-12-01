As lawmakers mull curbs on social media, Haugen weighing in

By MARCY GORDON

AP Business Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. lawmakers are putting forward proposals to curb social media giants by limiting their free-speech protections against legal liability. Their efforts are coming after a former Facebook product manager presented a case that the company’s systems amplify online hate and extremism and fail to protect young users from harmful content. That whistleblower, Frances Haugen, is expected to weigh in on the legislative proposals at a House hearing on Wednesday. She has urged new curbs on the long-standing legal protections for speech posted on social media platforms. That’s the idea behind the Justice Against Malicious Algorithms Act, which was introduced by senior House Democrats recently.