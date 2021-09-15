After humble beginnings, Oregon’s Dutch Bros launches IPO

AP National Business

By ANDREW SELSKY

Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — After humble beginnings as a pushcart operation by an Oregon town’s railroad tracks, Dutch Bros Coffee has launched an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange. Dutch Bros Coffee Executive Chairman Travis Boersma was on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange for the IPO. The company’s shares priced at $23 on Wednesday the price of the company’s stock had jumped by more than 50% by midday. The drive-through coffee shops sporting windmill emblems have sprouted up across the West and are now located as far east as Texas and Oklahoma.