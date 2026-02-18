Lompoc Dishes Up New Options For 2026 Restaurant Week

LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) - The Lompoc Chamber of Commerce is highlighting two new options for dining out during this year’s Restaurant Week.

There are plenty of cozy indoor options so families can escape the rain and cold wind.

New leaders at the Lompoc Chamber of Commerce say locals eagerly anticipate Restaurant Week every year, and this year there are two new options.

Off The Base At Hangar 7 is doing well under new ownership, and the Village Inn is housing newcomer Dave’s Place.

Restaurants both locally owned and franchisees participate in Lompoc Restaurant Week.

At participating locations, $20.26 buys options including a meal for one, two-for-one, a special event, or wine (or beer) flights with pairings.

Restaurants serve culinarily creative options for the whole week, and the specials are served through Sunday, Feb 22.

Restaurant owners say this week’s rainstorms may have played a part in boosting business this week as much as the specials offered.

There are five days left for Lompoc Restaurant Week, and everyone is invited out to try something new or revisit a favorite.

