‘Dine Out Santa Maria Style’ Promotion Looking to Serve Up Sales to Local Restaurants

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Santa Maria Valley Chamber recently kicked off its annual Dine Out Santa Maria Style promotion in an effort to help boost sales at local restaurants.

Running through Feb. 13, the month-long celebration features 11 Santa Maria Valley businesses that are offering special deals for customers.

The yearly promotion is coordinated by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber and is held to help boost sales for restaurants during a time that is typically the slowest of the year.

In the past, restaurants offered deals with prices matching the year (i.e. $20.24 for the year 2024).

However, beginning last year, a change was made that allows restaurants to provide special deals of their choosing (i.e. free side with purchase of entree and drink, Buy one, get one free (BOGO) meals, $5 off orders of $30+, etc.).

Participating businesses and deals this year includes:

