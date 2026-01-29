‘Dine Out Santa Maria Style’ Promotion Looking to Serve Up Sales to Local Restaurants
SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Santa Maria Valley Chamber recently kicked off its annual Dine Out Santa Maria Style promotion in an effort to help boost sales at local restaurants.
Running through Feb. 13, the month-long celebration features 11 Santa Maria Valley businesses that are offering special deals for customers.
The yearly promotion is coordinated by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber and is held to help boost sales for restaurants during a time that is typically the slowest of the year.
In the past, restaurants offered deals with prices matching the year (i.e. $20.24 for the year 2024).
However, beginning last year, a change was made that allows restaurants to provide special deals of their choosing (i.e. free side with purchase of entree and drink, Buy one, get one free (BOGO) meals, $5 off orders of $30+, etc.).
Participating businesses and deals this year includes:
- Pizzeria Bello Forno - One Free house-made dessert with any $50.00 purchase
- Straw Hat Pizza - One Large 2-Topping Pizza $19.99 +tax
- Cubanissimo Cuban Coffee House & Cafe - $5 OFF orders of $30 or more & Free dessert with the purchase of two main plates
- The Century Room at The Historic Santa Maria Inn - Buy one, get one 50% off
- The Range Kitchen + Bar - Buy one, get one 50% off the entire menu (Item that is 50% off must be of equal or lesser value)
- Blast 825 Brewery - 15% off total order (Excludes Alcohol)
- Simple Cafe - Signature breakfast $15.99 (Includes: Medium House Coffee, Hot or Iced Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Bacon or Sausage, Fresh baked muffin, choice of flavor)
- Steller's Cellar - Buy one wine tasting, get one free. (Weekly flight changes every Wednesday with a different price every week, generally from $15.00 to $25.00 a flight)
- Cool Hand Luke's - Enjoy a special $26 menu featuring Beer Battered Fish & Chips and Chuckwagon Chicken Pasta
- California Hot Dogs - Chili Cheese Dog Family Pack: includes 6 Chili Cheese Dogs and 2 orders of Tater Tots for $19.99.
- Maya Mexican Restaurant - Grab a Super Lunch for Two! Mix and match any two items (Nos. 1–10) for just $20.26. (Tuesday through Saturday, 8 AM to 2 PM)
For more information about the 2026 Dine Out Santa Maria Style promotion, click here to visit the official webpage.
The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.