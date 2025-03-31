Taco Bell building from 60 years ago does not meet Historic Recognition in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Taco Bell at 821 N. Milpas St. in Santa Barbara did not qualify for a Structure of Merit or a place in the Historic Resources Inventory during a recent review.

It opened in 1965, but the building's looks has changed over time.

The original three arch open air counter was enclosed and has four arches including windows.

Plus, there are building changes on the north side.

It has memories for those who lived in the city, of 19 cent tacos, and Jingles the clown on opening day.

There will be no special honors, however, after a review by the Historic Landmarks Commission.

It also didn't have "programatic architecture." That would be if the design resembled the product, for example, if it looked like a taco.

Taco Bell dates back to 1962, and it was first opened in Downey by a man named Glen Bell.

The Taco Bell chain still has restaurants not far from the Milpas site. There's one on Fairview and Hollister in Goleta, on the Mesa in Santa Barbara, and on Casitas Pass Road in Carpinteria.

The Taco Bell on De la Vina was converted to a Daily Grind.

The Taco Bell at 3771 State Street closed in 2015 and changed hands. It is now Taqueria La Unica.