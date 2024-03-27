Commercial development planned for high-profile property along Betteravia Road in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Plans are in the works to build a new commercial development on the last remaining empty piece of property within The Crossroads shopping center in Santa Maria.

This week, Westar Associates announced it has officially acquired the high-profile three-acre property, which is located on Betteravia Road next to Popeye’s restaurant.

According to the company, it is hoping to build a hotel on the site, as well as potentially other businesses, including restaurants.

Based in Newport Beach, Westar Associates is extremely familiar with the location and the surrounding area, as well as the City of Santa Maria.

Going nearly 30 years, the company has has planned and/or constructed several other developments in the nearby area, including The Crossroads shopping center, which includes The Home Depot, Walmart, Best Buy, Petsmart, TJ Maxx, and many other businesses.

Other projects within the vicinity Westar has worked on includes the College Square Shopping Center, the auto mall located across the street from The Crossroads, Crossroads Storage, Orion Professional Center and Grace Baptist Church.

Westar said now that land acquisition is compete, it is now just beginning the planning and design phase for this final portion of the project.

The company did not disclose what specific businesses might be located at the site once construction is complete.

Construction isn't expected to begin for at least several months at the earliest since project plans have yet to submitted to the city for review.