Businesses expect a boost from the spotlight at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) is expected to perk up businesses in the area of the downtown theatres where the films and tributes are held .

With some of the morning film showings beginning in the 8 o'clock hour sales of coffees and a light bite will likely be popular, and many businesses are welcoming film lovers.

The owner of Hook and Press Donuts on Figueroa Street, John Burnett says, "being in the theatre district in La Arcada Plaza we wanted to be one of the stops that film fanatics make a stop to and lucky for us donuts make the perfect snack while you are waiting in line."

Hook and Press is getting set for Valentine's Day sweets, and also added a film festival inspired special meal.

Burnett said, "carbo load for the film goers wouldn't be a bad idea doing a donut and a sandwich for $15 bucks, pretty good deal."

The Arlington Theatre holds about 2000 people and already had six sold out nights, plus each day it has a free movie at 2 p.m. which is expected to be another full house and great for area businesses.

SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling, "and we are going to be showing Oppenheimer for free at the Arlington Friday this coming Friday and Killian Murphy who is nominated for the Oscar will be doing a Q and A immediately following that free screening."

For many of the area businesses around the theatres they are hoping. to see many people walk through their doors before they go in or out of the movies day and at night.

The Andersen's Restaurant and Bakery on State Street is just a block away from the Arlington Theatre. Charlotte Andersen says, "it helps all the businesses because we need that boost."

Some people like the pre film or after party experience, and businesses we talked to said they were ready on both ends with gathering spots, to talk about movies or plan the next theater stop.

Andersen said, "it's benefited us very much so because people come out and they want to watch movies and we have food, we have ambiance. People meet and talk about all kinds of movies and what's this and what's that."

The festival is known for drawing in thousands of visitors from out of the area, and they too will be exploring Santa Barbara in between screenings. Some will have local friends becoming ambassadors to show them around.

Wang Financial owner John Wang, "I think there's a lot of people coming into town. I have a lot of friends coming in to see the movies and they are really excited especially the tributes, and it should be great for the local businesses."

In its 39th year, the film festival has become a proven off season economic boost for the city and also a time for people to gather at the theaters, the restaurants and the shops, when they might be inside more than out during the colder weather.

Durling said, "the excuse is cinema but it is the gathering that makes the film festival special the fact that it gathers all of these people from different backgrounds, economic levels and we are all together and to me that is what it is all about that unifying force that gathers everyone."