Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks offers deals on 3 course meals and wine tastings

SOLVANG, Calif.-There are special three course meals for a variety of prices to fit your budget during Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks.

That is plural because it goes on for two weeks and wineries are taking part, too.

Visit Santa Ynez Valley President & CEO Shelby Sim said it used to be about drumming up business during one slow week.

Now it is a popular attraction that draws tourists and locals from up and down the coast.

"Now it is a happening season," said Sim, " And yeah, you will see we have over 25 restaurants participating, in those, we have 5 Michelin participating and over 30 wineries"

Sim recommends checking out places you have never been to before.

Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks is also great time to check out new restaurants that have just joined the event.

Louis Lucas, the owner of Lucas & Lewellen Vineyards said they always have deals and if visitors are lucky he will be there to do the pouring.

Businesses taking part include Coast Range, Whiskey 'N Rye Smokehouse, Toscana and the River Grill at Alisal.

Tasting rooms including Lucas & Lewellen, Brander Vineyards, Epiphany, and Hitching Post Wines are also taking part.

For a complete list of participants visit https//www.visitsyv.com

