Coastal areas warned of tidal overflow and high surf on the way

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.- An alignment of ocean swells and the astronomical high tides could bring one of the strongest risks to the Central Coast that residents have seen in years. That word from multiple weather forecasters.

The Montecito coastline is one area where residents live very close to the ocean, and at high tide their properties can be impacted.

Montecito resident Marco Farrell is tracking the advisories and checking out the ocean's mood in real time. Standing on Butterfly Beach he said, "this is going to be full hit to our area and Southern California."

Those following the surf, the building swells and the powerful ocean pulses now winding up at sea are on social media and going out in person with a message to prepare.

"If you are on the beach remove anything underneath your house and consider getting some plywood and battening the hatches because by tomorrow morning it will be too late ," said Farrell about homes he sees, for example, on Miramar Beach that would be impacted.

For the last two days the opening act has already been very impressive waves.

At Ventura's Surfers point it was getting crowded with some surfers out now and others unsure if they will test their skills when the big ones arrives.

Henry Young is a Ventura resident who was getting a close look. "It's always fun to come out see who is willing to risk it who is going to get rescued and see how long it is going to take before the lifeguards kick everyone out."

There are many places on the Central Coast with piers, jetty's and overlooks that offer a close up look to the big waves. However those are the exact spots where the public has been asked to avoid, due to the powerful and threatening waves.

The waves will bring a specific large ocean swell angle into the Santa Barbara Channel "and this is really going to really accentuate how big the swells are when they hit our coast and this is going to couple with a 6.0 high tide mid morning. So this is kind of the perfect storm," said Farrell.

For regular beach lovers, they will keep their distance.

Cinque Northern said, "we love the ocean. I mean it has its own beauty. So sometimes we are watching it an if it is warm enough are in it."

