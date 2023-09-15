Unemployment rate in Tri-Counties increases from July

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – Despite California's unemployment rate staying the same, the unemployment rate in the Tri-Counties has increased since July, according to the state's latest jobless report.

Santa Barbara County reported a 3.9% unemployment rate in August and a 3.6% rate in July. Ventura County reported a 4.6% unemployment rate in August and a 4.2% rate in July. San Luis Obispo County reported a 3.7% unemployment rate in August and a 3.3% rate in July.

California's unemployment rate however remained at 4.6% for the third consecutive month, according to the California Employment Development Department.

Statewide, the number of jobs in the agricultural industry decreased. Ventura County recorded its highest number of unemployment claims from the agricultural industry in July.