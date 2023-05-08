County-wide small business grant deadline extended to June 7

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– The Santa Barbara Foundation has extended the deadline to apply for COVID-19 relief grants to Jun. 7 of this year.

Each $2,500 grant is distributed through the Micro-business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program.

The county-wide Grant Program provides grants to self-employed, small, or micro-business owners who faced negative effects from pandemic-related measures.

Approximately 60 grants remain outstanding and await distribution. Staff at the Santa Barbara Foundation are available with questions about the application process.

Eligibility requirements for applicants include:

Were self-employed or ran their small business in 2019

Experienced a income decrease of at least 10% in 2020

Earned $50,000 or less from their business (Additional income less than what was earned through self-employment does not effect eligibility and this is not a maximum allowable income level for an applicant)

Are still operating their business or have a plan to reopen

Applicants will need their income tax returns from 2019 and 2020, a valid government-issued ID, and a W-9 form. Applicants are not required to provide business licensure nor immigration status.

Interested applicants can learn more and apply here.

Questions are directed to Santa Barbara Foundation Grants Coordinator Andi Garcia who can be reached by phone at 805-880-9352 or by texting "Learn More about the Grant" to 724-860-8686.

In-person application sessions are also available and listed below:

The Micro-business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program is offered through a partnership between the Santa Barbara Foundation and the County of Santa Barbara and is partially funded though a grant offered through the California Office of the Small Business Advocate.

To learn more about the Santa Barbara Foundation, visit their website at sbfoundation.org.