SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Pacific Coast Business Times reports talks are underway to create a Community Benefit Improvement District for downtown Santa Barbara and the Funk Zone. It would be funded by assessments on local businesses. NewsChannel 3-12 spoke with Madeleine Benn about her new reporting.

