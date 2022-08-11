Skip to Content
Axe club business sharpens new look to downtown Santa Barbara

State Street Axe club
SANTA BARBARA, Calif - Santa Barbara's 400 block has never had the same personality as their neighborhing blocks towards the waterfront one way or the Paseo Nuevo Mall shopping and dining district the other way. That's why the State Street Axe club might just be hitting the target in its first week
The club opened last Friday during Old Spanish Days Fiesta.

It has multiple lanes of axe throwing spots and inquisitive participants.
It will be open seven days a week.

Thursday will be college night.
The lanes rent for $35. and hour.

No drinking is allowed.

