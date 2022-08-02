South County Chambers of Commerce announces new CEO

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. -- The South County Chambers of Commerce, which serves South San Luis Obispo County, has named Kathy McCorry as its new Chief Executive Officer.

According to a chamber press release, McCorry brings extensive chamber of commerce experience to her new position.

She has spent more than 20 years working in the industry, with previous positions on two chambers in California and one in Washington.

McCorry replaces Jocelyn Brennan, who left late las year to launch her own company. Brennan served as the Chambers of Commerce President/CEO for four years.

McCorry has worked as a chamber CEO for 18 years, while also serving on several commissions, tasks forces, and other organizations, including the California State Fair Grounds Board, a Federal Congressional Commission, and Regional Chamber Boards.

The chamber release added McCorry has worked with city and business leaders to help enhance the economic vitality of the business community through economic development programs, advocacy, strategic planning, job training, and education.

McCorry has also represented business interests to city, regional, state, and federal officials, while also managing a million-dollar-plus budget.

“The Chamber Board of Directors worked diligently for many months to find a CEO who had the experience needed and a proven track record for taking Chambers to the next level,” said Jeff Chambers, Chair of the 2022 Board of Directors for South County Chambers of Commerce. “Kathy brings all of this and so much more. We believe Kathy is a great fit for the Chamber, our local businesses, and the community. We are excited she is here.”

McCorry is already working in her new position after being introduced recently as new CEO by the Board of Directors of South County Chambers of Commerce at a mixer held at the Clark Center for the Performing Arts in Arroyo Grande.

For more information about the South County Chambers of Commerce, visit www.southcountychambers.com