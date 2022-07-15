Skip to Content
Pac Biz Times Reports: Layoffs from Goleta’s Apeel Sciences

SANTA BARBARA, Calif - The Pacific Coast Business Times reports an undisclosed number of employees with Goleta-based Apeel Sciences have been laid off.

The company was recently valued over $2 billion. Appeal Sciences has technology to extend the shelf life of produce. The company website says they use materials that exist in the peels, seeds and pulp of all fruits and vegetable to create a protective extra peel that seals moisture in and keeps oxygen out.

News Channel 12 spoke with Pacific Coast Times reporter Brooke Holland about the report.

