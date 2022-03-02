Businesses expect a surge with the 37th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With the COVID-19 crisis slowing down, the economic comeback is underway, and the 37th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival is expected to be a boost for businesses in Santa Barbara where the event kicks off today.

Executive Director Roger Durling will open the festivities at the Arlington Theatre at 8 p.m. with his annual welcome and words about the array of films and guests coming to the event.

Many of those attending will stay at area hotels, and some have special rates for the film festival.

Restaurants are already getting reservation bookings prior to the major events, and both before and after films, the business promenade will be full of film lovers moving from theater to theatre.

This festival will keep the spotlights busy with a long list of Academy Award nominees and industry leaders in every facet of films.

There will also be free movies daily for the public, and special events for children.

Overall the festival from March 2-12 will feature 48 world premieres and 95 U.S. premieres from 54 countries.

The opening Night Film for SBIFF 2022 (presented by UGG) is the U.S. premiere of "The Phantom of the Open." This is a British comedy starring Oscar winners Sally Hawkins and Mark Rylance, its is based on the true story of Maurice Fitcroft, who entered the 1976 British Open despite never having played a round of golf before.

SBIFF 2022 will close Saturday, March 12 with "Dionne Warwick: Don't Make me Over," with the iconic singer in attendance. The documentary follows Warwick as she smashed through cultural, racial and gender barriers to become the soundtrack for generations and a voice fighting for humanitarian causes. Featuring interviews with Burt Bachrach, Gladys Knight, Gloria Estefan, Snoop Dogg, and Bill Clinton.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival lineup also includes:

Tributes

SBIFF is a showcase for Academy Award frontrunners, many of whom have arrived as nominees and gone on to win the Oscar. The 37th SBIFF celebrates some of the year’s finest work in film. All tributes will be in person at the historic Arlington Theatre as well as streamed live.

Outstanding Directors of the Year Award sponsored by The Hollywood Reporter, 8 p.m., Thursday, March 3. Honorees to be announced. Moderated by Scott Feinberg.

American Riviera Award honoring Kristen Stewart, 8 p.m. Friday, March 4. Moderated by Anne Thompson.

Virtuosos Award presented by UGG, honoring Caitriona Balfe ("Belfast"), Ariana DeBose ("West Side Story"), Jamie Dornan ("Belfast"), Alana Haim ("Licorice Pizza"), Emilia Jones ("CODA"), Troy Kotsur ("CODA"), Simon Rex ("Red Rocket"), and Saniyya Sidney ("King Richard"), 8 p.m. Saturday, March 5, moderated by Dave Karger.

Variety Artisans Award sponsored by Variety, 8 p.m. Monday, March 7 Honorees to be announced. Moderated by Jazz Tangcay.

Montecito Award, 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 8. Honoree to be announced.

Outstanding Performers of the Year Award presented by Manitou Fund honoring Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis, 8 p.m. Sunday, March 6. Moderated by Scott Feinberg.

Cinema Vanguard Award sponsored by Deadline honoring Benedict Cumberbatch, 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 9. Moderated by Pete Hammond.

Maltin Modern Master Award presented by Manitou Fund honoring Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman, 8 p.m. Thursday, March 10. Moderated by Leonard Maltin.

Panels

SBIFF has become renowned for creating smart, insightful panels that feature a who’s who in the world of filmmaking, including numerous Oscar contenders. Returning will be the annual Producers Panel, Writers Panel, and Women’s Panel. All panels will be in person at the Arlington Theatre, as well as streamed live. Panelists to be announced.

Writers Panel - 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5. Moderated by Anne Thompson

Producers Panel - 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5. Moderated by Glenn Whipp

Women’s Panel - 11 a.m. Sunday, March 12. Moderated by Madelyn Hammond

Special Screenings and Q&As

"The Power of the Dog" followed by a Q&A with Jane Campion - 2 p.m. Thursday, March 3; free admission.

10th Anniversary screening of "Silver Linings Playbook," followed by a Q&A with David O. Russell. Date/time to be announced; free admission.

Greg Nava Retrospective" Nava’s seminal immigration saga "El Norte," and "Selena," the bio-pic about the Tejano music legend who met a tragic end when she was just 23, starring Jennifer Lopez and Edward James Olmos. Olmos will be in attendance at the screening.

"Selena" - 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 8; free admission.

"El Norte" - 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 9; free admission.

Nava will be present for a Q&A following each of the screenings. Olmos will also be joining for the "Selena" Q&A.

Free screenings made possible with support from John C. Mithun Foundation.

Educational Programs, Free Programs and Other Mentions

SBIFF Poster - The 2022 SBIFF poster was painted by acclaimed artist and Santa Barbara resident Hank Pitcher.

“Standing on a beach, looking out to sea, or sitting in a theater looking at the screen, we project our hopes and dreams out onto those vast surfaces. It is like waiting in line to buy a ticket, then walking through the lobby into the auditorium to find a seat, or going to the shore and walking down to stand by the water. Both are about desire and discovery," Pitcher said.

"I love big old movie theaters like the Riviera and the Arlington and the Granada. I have long thought of my painting as a way to stop the film at my favorite part and walk up on the stage and into the scene to look around,” he said.

Mike’s FieldTrip to the Movies – Named for nature cinematographer Mike deGruy, Mike’s FieldTrip to the Movies uses filmmaking to nurture creative, confident, and culturally aware thinkers. This year’s MFT Program will be offered to 2,000 fourth- to sixth-grade students from Title I (low-income) schools throughout Santa Barbara County.

This year’s program will feature critically acclaimed films and live Q&As with their directors, recorded discussions with the filmmakers and artisans from this year's top animated films, along with film education study guides. Sponsored by Montecito Bank & Trust, Patagonia, Union Bank, Bentson Foundation, and Volentine Family Foundation.

Film Studies Program – The Film Studies Program will invite 30 undergraduate film students from across the country to the Film Festival, where they'll take part in a packed curriculum that turns the festival into an interactive classroom.

Participants receive priority access to the films, panels, filmmaker seminars, tributes, as well as intimate Q&As with filmmakers, talent, and other professionals. Sponsored by Lynda Weinman and Bruce Heavin.

10–10–10 Student Screenwriting and Filmmaking Mentorship and Competition – The 10-10-10 Program is made up of 20 area high school and college screenwriters and filmmakers. This year’s program includes virtual workshops, individual mentorship, and access to casting, visual effects, producing and sound mentors.

The student screenwriters and directors are paired together and guided through the process of taking a film from script to screen. Other program highlights include pitching sessions, table reads, guest speaker Q&As and film talks. Sponsored by Kaleidoscope Productions.

Free Filmmaker Seminars – SBIFF will again present educational seminars with filmmakers premiering at this year’s festival. These seminars will be free to the public and will occur each weekday during the festival at Casa de la Guerra in downtown Santa Barbara just off the State Street Promenade.

The ADL Stand Up Award sponsored by ADL Santa Barbara/Tri-Counties – This award will be presented to a dramatic film in the festival that represents an important message consistent with ADL’s efforts "to secure justice and fair treatment for all." The winner will be announced during the festival.