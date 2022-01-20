Reopening Victoria Street in Santa Barbara to two way traffic gets a bumpy reaction

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Efforts to find new ways to serve the public, modify transportation options and revitalize Santa Barbara's downtown economy are not always topics that have one fresh answer.

Issues have now risen with a plan to return Victoria Street in downtown Santa Barbara to two way traffic from Chapala to State Street. It is currently one way going from west to east as part of a redesign during the pandemic emergency authorization.

That allowed for more outside dining areas, and a softer impact on the street for pedestrians, bicyclists and vehicles.

The upgraded change was recently discussed by the State Street Advisory Committee. It was part of a larger and lengthy talk about the promenade's future.



The footprint for the promenade is not just State Street from Haley Street to Sola Street. It also involves the area from Chapala St to Anacapa Street.



"It is premature," to open Victoria to two way traffic again, said the owner of Bouchon Restaurant, Mitchell Sjerven. "In fact the city's own State street master plan states innovative design, flexibility and adaptability. Simply returning to car traffic on Victoria represents none of the above."

He says the city has discussed giving preference to pedestrians over cars.

The owner of Opal restaurant on State Street in the 1300 block near Sola, Richard Yates says he does not support changes to parklets or the outside service designs at this time. That block has a larger access to emergency vehicles that some others, and Yates does not have an issue with that aspect of the proposals. He has enjoyed the outside dining addition to help him sustain his business during the COVID crisis.

Along with Victoria Street, there is a location in the Funk Zone that would need changes. "Our transportation, fire and emergency personnel are seeking to reopen those streets to emergency access and full circulation and that would be effective March 8," said Santa Barbara Economic Development Manager Jason Harris.

