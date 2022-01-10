Santa Barbara Public Market sold

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Public Market in downtown has been sold. It was a deal that includes the market and other adjacent properties.

The site was formerly a Vons grocery store but was converted about eight years ago after an extensive review and design period.

It was a multi-use location with restaurants, wine and beer sites, a meat counter, a taco counter, ice cream and olive oil sales. Over time the tenants and uses have changed.

The sale is estimated to be about $10-million. It was purchased by Winn and Twinning families headed by Montecito residents Alistair Winn and his wife Ann and Travis Twining, and his wife Amanda.