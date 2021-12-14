Rain puts damper on outdoor dining

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-When COVID19 hit parklets popped up on streets and in lots, allowing customers to dine outdoors.

During the ongoing drought weather wasn't much of a concern, but things are changing with rain in the forecast.

The Chase restaurant and it's award-winning lighting display around its parklet are now wrapped in clear plastic.

Chairs on top keep the plastic from flying away.

A block away at Cali-Forno Pizzeria's parklet is empty. Business owne José' Diaz said they will just have to get used to moving the tables and chairs inside when it's too soggy to sit for slice outside.

"It is a hassle to like to bring the things out and in all the time which is okay because we need rain but it is bad for business," said Diaz, "so we are good, we are trying really hard to make everything good for people and for business and we have to bring all the chairs in and the tables out and that is how it is."

Customers ordering food to-go, and stopping by the Farmer's Market may have noticed a rainbow over State Street during a break in the storm on Tuesday afternoon.

Forecasters say a milder storm is on the way this Thursday.

We will have more on the business impact of the wet weather tonight on the news.