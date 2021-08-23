Santa Maria businesses react to Santa Barbara County mask mandate

Money and Business

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– It's been a few weeks since the mask mandate returned.

Businesses like Satélite Latino are following the rules.

“Almost 99% of the people realized that you know a mask is needed to go out and shop around and eat and do a lot of stuff,” said owner Rene Solis.

Owner Rene Solis tells NewsChannel 3-12 the mandate, so far, has not impacted his business.

He thinks it's a good idea, for customers' safety, and his employees.

“Dealing with customers coming in and we don’t know how they are infected or not,” said Solis. “We do enforce it here. that way we can keep safe and serve people all the time.”

Crunch Fitness in the town center mall is another business trying to keep up.

“Our members have responded very well,” Crunch Fitness employee Arely Ramirez. “I feel like a lot had to do with them already knowing ahead of time that the mask mandate was going to go into effect.”

Arely Martinez and her managers will follow the rules, so members can work out as safely as possible.

“You know, we just want to make sure that we are protecting members that are coming in,” said Ramirez.