Island Brewing in Carpinteria celebrates 20th anniversary

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - From humble beginnings 20 years ago, Island Brewing Co. in Carpinteria has brewed up a lasting legacy.

Now the brewery is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a week-long celebration, with promotions, games, live music and new beer releases planned for this week.

"I think that'll bring some people in, some people we may not have seen before," owner Paul Wright said Monday. "Some people that weren't sure about getting out and now are gonna try to have some summer."

Wright and his wife moved down from Marin County in the Bay Area two decades ago, turning a passion into a successful second career.

Since then, they've gained thousands of loyal customers, both locals and visitors.

Angel Rosario and his wife Dianne drive to the brewery from their home in Las Vegas once or twice a year just to stock up on their favorite beer. They call it the "300-mile beer run."

“Since 2005, basically every year," Angel said. “[Island Brewing is] always friendly, there’s music playing… Every thing that I’ve tried, whether it be IPA, hefeweizen, the blondie… is excellent, is fantastic… There’s no other microbrewery like it.”

The brewery moved to its current location 15 years ago, expanding its tasting room over the years. The menu has also expanded, with new beers arriving to adjust to changing trends. A hard seltzer currently available caters to one of this summer's more popular options across the country.

But Wright says the camaraderie and community in town has not changed, and that has made the hard work worth it.

“We kind of put it all in, and it’s worked out pretty well. I mean, we’re not fantastically rich, but I think the trade-off is being a part of the community, doing something that people enjoy.”

For a full schedule of events for Island Brewing's 20th anniversary celebration, you can visit the events page on the brewery's website.