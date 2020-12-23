Local bakeries selling traditional sweet treats for your smaller holiday gatherings

Money and Business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - You may be constrained by the call for smaller holiday get togethers, but that doesn't mean you can't have the holiday favorite treats you are looking forward to.

At Andersen's bakery and restaurant in Santa Barbara's La Arcada Court they are working long hours to fill orders in person, on line and for shipping.

Since 1976, they have been serving Danish cuisine and traditional desserts, handmade on site.

Customers are not allowed to sit outside during the current coronavirus rules, but inside, spaced out, there's room to browse the display cases and pick up treats to highlight a holiday meal.



Charlotte Andersen says her family has made many changes to handle the pandemic conditions and meet the customers' need for sweets.



"During this year we saw the heaviest pivot with the on-line ordering in general. We are really blessed with that and all of the Santa Barbara community coming out for gift cards and getting all the necessities."

Some come in with a "must-have" list. "Honestly, every year, they have to have their Butter Ring their Christmas Stollen and their Apple Strudel. If they don't have that it's not Christmas in Santa Barbara!"

Andersen's also has a once a year, green Christmas Princess Cake.

The restaurant is open for take out European style meals. They have developed food combinations that bring you the taste of Denmark, Germany and Hungary.

There's also a High Tea To-Go . It has High Tea sandwiches, cheeses, strudel slides, eclairs and other desserts, all packaged with a variety of teas and champagne.

Andersen's also takes orders for treats you may want to send, safely, to local first responders for their efforts in our community.

One of the inside spaces has been turned into a workshop for shipping with a rack of orders, packages and fresh bakers items all in motion. Customers more and more are utilizing their computers to get their baked goods prepared for pick up or mailed. "That is where we have been very successful," said Andersen.

The gift baskets this year are pre-wrapped with champagne, desserts and even a certificate for a Butter Ring purchase another day.

As a long time downtown business, the customer loyalty base has been the key to surviving the economic challenges.