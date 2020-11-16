Restrictions return to SB County restaurants as all dining moves outside

Money and Business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After a six-week stay in the red tier allowed indoor dining with modifications, Santa Barbara County joined 40 other counties--including all of Southern California--in a sudden step backward into the state's most restrictive reopening tier.

The move into the purple tier means all restaurant dining must be moved outside. With colder temperatures and better chances for rain looming in the coming weeks, restaurants could see even fewer customers during an already slower time of year for business.

“We’re lucky we have heaters out on the patio… to keep our guests warm,” said Max Perutz, assistant GM at Patxi’s Pizza on State Street in Santa Barbara. “But going into a slower season, it’s definitely going to be a challenge.”

The tightening restrictions did not come as a shock to many restaurant staff members, though some said they were a bit surprised with how quickly the step backward came.

Many restaurants have been preparing for the cold weather for weeks, investing thousands in heaters and outdoor decor to make their outdoor patio areas warm and welcoming.

State Street restaurants get a boost, as the closed-off roadway provides plenty of seating space in front of the businesses. The promenade atmosphere may also help those restaurants weather the storm.

“The kind of excitement of the State Street being a promenade is still very relevant,” said The Cruisery kitchen manager Justin Fitzgerald. “And so people—despite the weather—as long as there’s a heater on and as long as they’re dry, they still want to sit outside. 'Cause it’s new and it’s still something that everyone’s kind of attracted to.”

“We’ll be able to accommodate hopefully enough people to keep the restaurant moving,” Perutz said. “But [losing] the inside sales will definitely hurt.”

Many managers are looking to keep a positive attitude through the uncertainty, including George Alexiades at Toma Restaurant & Bar along the Waterfront.

“You know, you just roll with the punches,” he said. “You know, just follow the rules and make sure everyone’s safe. And that’s our goal. So if it has to be closed inside, then it has to be closed inside.”

Losing indoor space can mean more for some restaurants than others.

The Harbor Restaurant on Stearns Wharf has a comfortable patio with a scenic view, but also boasts a large indoor dining area that now will have to sit empty.

“It’s very unfortunate for our employees,” said Madelene Phan, one of the managers at the restaurant. “I just feel really bad about trying to get them enough money for the holidays… We’re just gonna try to do everything we can to stay afloat here.”