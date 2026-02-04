Santa Maria City Council Approves Resolution Expressing Support for Immigrant Community

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Santa Maria City Council approved an official resolution on Tuesday night that expresses the city's support for immigrant residents of Santa Maria.

"It's a recognition that our immigrants play a central role in our cultural, social and economic fabric of the community," said Chuen Wu, Santa Maria Assistant City Manager. "It's a statement to the community, that they are important to us and that we support them."

The approval followed nearly 90 minutes of public comment that included several speakers who spoke about their concerns regarding immigration enforcement.

"There were many members of the community that showed up for public comment expressing, their concerns of immigration control and in particular, what they've seen as far as what ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) officers have done throughout the nation," said Wu.

"There were a lot of comments that were expressed and a desire for our council to take action. Our council, they had deliberation on the topic and ultimately voted to approve the resolution supporting immigrants and may not have addressed all of the issues and questions and concerns of those that provide a public comment."

During public comment, Santa Maria Police Chief Christopher Williams addressed the council and audience members to state and clarify the practices and policies of the department as they relate to immigration and the immigrant community.

"The Santa Maria Police Department values and enforces all the state laws," said Williams. "It's been well established, as I've mentioned before in previous council members, as well as putting out social media posts, and speaking at community groups, that the Santa Maria Police Department does not collaborate, work or enforce any immigration laws, nor do we ask anyone that we make contact with what their immigration status is.

"The Santa Maria Police Department is committed to serving our community with honor, and we want everyone to know that they can contact the Santa Maria Police Department and seek assistance if they're a victim of a crime. If they need our assistance, we will be there for them."

Williams continued by describing how the SMPD has taken an robust outreach effort to build a positive relationship between the department and the immigrant community.

"We have taken many, many steps to try to build a bridge with the community," said Williams. "Including going out to the fields and engaging with the community, partnering with local Mexican radio stations, going to community events, welcoming committee community members to our National Night Out, and demonstrating time and time again that we support our community and we do not care what their status is whether they're legal or illegal in the United States."

