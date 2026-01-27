SLO County Supervisors Discuss Local Cooperation with ICE in Community Forum

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) - The SLO County Board of Supervisors reserved the entire afternoon session of today’s meeting for the TRUTH Act Report and Community Forum.

At the Katcho Achadjian Government Center in downtown San Luis Obispo, the board expediently took care of business matters during the morning session in order to prioritize the report and forum.

The TRUTH Act is sandwiched between two other state legislations involving the level of cooperation between local law enforcement agencies and federal immigration agencies.

2013’s TRUST Act (Transparency and Responsibility Using State Tools) legislated that local agencies cannot hold inmates solely for ICE.

The TRUTH Act of 2016 (Transparent Review of Unjust Transfers and Holds) mandated the reading of individuals’ rights, written consent for ICE interviews, and these very public forums regarding local agencies’ cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

The act ensures that individuals in local custody are not intimidated or coerced into interviews, and that local law enforcement are held accountable for their involvement with federal immigration officials.

2018’s California Values Act further limited local law enforcement’s cooperation with federal immigration agencies.

While it does take place annually, community interest in this year’s TRUTH Act forum is significantly widened, necessitating the extra attention of the entire afternoon’s devotion to it.

