New Leader for Santa Barbara Supervisors Sees Unique Housing Solution

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will be led by Bob Nelson – a North County Supervisor from Orcutt who has a list of goals ready to go for 2026, including one to deal with housing costs.

In taking over the main seat and the gavel, Nelson says he realizes there are straining days on the general public with concerns over what is happening on the federal level, but he says the county needs to focus on issues that impact day to day lives.

With housing being a top priority he wants to see more effort in finding newer housing options that will make the home buying dream more of a reality. That includes homes that are made of materials with lower overall costs if such a process can be found.

Nelson said, "I do think we can be smarter and use smaller lots and smaller houses and find a product that is affordable, so young people can buy actual homes in Santa Barbara County."

It would be similar, but a more forward plan than some past options. "For years we had mobile home parks but we have moved away from that. I think that might be something we look at in the future not as a 'for rent' product like we had in the past, but for a 'for sale' product."

Nelson says the Olympics will be taking place in Southern California and he hopes the county can benefit from tourism and events relating to the games and the international visitors.

He also hopes to have county meetings with more efficiency on getting to decisions.

This is the second time Nelson has served as the Board Chair.

He replaces Laura Capps who handed over the gavel and remains in her post as the Second District Supervisor and is currently running for reelection.

