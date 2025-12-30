City of Santa Barbara Wraps Up 2025 With Over $17 Million in ‘Bed Tax’ Revenue

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – On Monday, the city of Santa Barbara released their tax results from a portion of the year, reporting the estimate revenue gained in Transient Occupancy Taxes (TOT) from commercial lodging since the start of the city's fiscal year.

The city is wrapping up 2025, and the halfway mark of their fiscal year with a collected $17.7 million in TOT, a reported 3.2% above budget.

Transient Occupancy Taxes, or "bed tax," is placed on impermanent guests staying in any commercial lodging within the city for a period of less than 30 days.

Since July 1st, 2025, approximately $15.3 million has been collected from tourists and guests staying hotels, and $2.4 million from short-term rentals.

During November 2025 alone, the fifth month in the fiscal year, $2.7 million was collected – over seven percent above the projected budget of $2.5 million.

The city's 2026 fiscal year will conclude on June 30th, 2026, with an adopted TOT budget for all funds of $35.5 million.

Santa Barbara's Transient Occupancy Tax rate is 12 percent, of which ten percent goes to the City's General Fund and the remaining two percent goes to the Creeks/Clean Water Fund.

