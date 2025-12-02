Stephen Bridge Makes His First Lompoc City Council Appearance After Felony Charges

LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) - Lompoc will host its city council meeting this evening, only two weeks after one of their members was charged with multiple felonies.

On November 19th, Lompoc city council member Stephen Bridge was charged with 8 felonies including forgery, grand theft by embezzlement, and identity theft.

An alleged fraudulent use of a contractor’s license number is listed among the charges, as well.

The criminal complaint alleges that Bridge stole roughly $10,000 dollars from the City of Lompoc, and also sent fraudulent invoices to several businesses.

Three of the charges are dated prior to November 2024, when Bridge won the election to represent District 1 on the northern side of the city.

Bridge’s fellow city council colleague Jeremy Ball has already called for Bridge to step down in the face of these charges.

With his arraignment still two days away, Bridge is legally allowed to appear and serve as city council member.

He has stated his innocence, and intends to make a statement at tonight’s city council meeting.

Your News Channel will be in attendance, and will have further details later tonight.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With The Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.