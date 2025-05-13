Santa Barbara County Unanimous on Resolution to Protect Social Safety Net

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Among the agenda items covered at this morning's Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors' meeting was a resolution to protect social safety net programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

As food scarcity increases and related needs continue to rise, federal funding and support is being slashed, causing concern for low income families.

The board of supervisors was unanimous in a resolution urging Congress to reject any proposals that will prevent vulnerable communities' access to food, affirming the essential roles and privatizing support for local assistance programs such as the Santa Barbara & SLO county Food Banks, and CalFresh.

CEO of Santa Barbara County Food Bank, Erik Talkin, was present to receive the resolution, and he says the food bank is increasing their support for local farmers while reducing their dependence on federal resources.