Skip to Content
Local Politics

Santa Barbara County Unanimous on Resolution to Protect Social Safety Net

Resolution to protect social safety net programs adopted by Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors
Jarrod Zinn
Resolution to protect social safety net programs adopted by Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors
By
New
today at 10:42 am
Published 11:26 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Among the agenda items covered at this morning's Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors' meeting was a resolution to protect social safety net programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

As food scarcity increases and related needs continue to rise, federal funding and support is being slashed, causing concern for low income families.

The board of supervisors was unanimous in a resolution urging Congress to reject any proposals that will prevent vulnerable communities' access to food, affirming the essential roles and privatizing support for local assistance programs such as the Santa Barbara & SLO county Food Banks, and CalFresh.

CEO of Santa Barbara County Food Bank, Erik Talkin, was present to receive the resolution, and he says the food bank is increasing their support for local farmers while reducing their dependence on federal resources.

Article Topic Follows: Local Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Jarrod Zinn

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content