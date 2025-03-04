Goleta City Council Meetings now available to Watch on Youtube

GOLETA, Calif. – Goleta City Council is following in other local governments' footsteps and is now making their monthly City Council meetings available to view on Youtube.

City Council Meetings are held on the first and third Tuesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. You can now watch live and previous recordings of the meetings on the City of Goleta Youtube channel.

City Clerk Deborah Lopez said, “We are so pleased to provide a way for people to easily watch our meetings from their home or on the go. With so many people already familiar with YouTube, this was an easy way to complement our existing platforms."

Previous recordings will have auto-generated closed captions or Spanish-language captions available in video playback. Another ways to watch the City Council meetings is in City Council Chambers, via Zoom, Goleta TV Channel 19, and the City's website.

You can find a upcoming schedule of council meetings here, and sign up for meeting agenda alerts via email or text here.