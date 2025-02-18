Skip to Content
Local Politics

Students march to Santa Maria City Hall

Zandler Chavez / KEYT
By
New
Published 4:20 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif.-High school students marched out of class and into city hall on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in Santa Maria

Students said they want to the city to keep immigration enforcement out of schools, churches, hospitals and parks.

The walkout follows demonstrations nationwide on Presidents' Day.

Participants don't want to see their friends, neighbors or relatives live in fear of Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE.

They want people to know their rights if they are stopped or questioned.

Students plan to speak during public comments.

They are urging the Santa Maria City Council to implement rules to keep immigration enforcement workers away from places they hold dear.

Your News Channel will have more on the student action and reaction tonight on the news.

Article Topic Follows: Local Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content