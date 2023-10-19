Ceremony to recognize Katcho Achadjian Friday morning

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - An event to unveil a plaque and signage recognizing Katcho Achadjian at the government center that now bears his name will happen Friday morning at 9 a.m.

Family members, friends and supporters of the late politician, business owner and community leader will be in attendance.

San Luis Obispo County Supervisors voted unanimously to name the building where they meet the Katcho Achadjian Government Center late last year. On October 20, signage signifying the new name will go up along with a plaque highlighting Achadjian's contributions to the community.

Katcho Achadjian served three terms on the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors before moving on to a seat in the California State Assembly. He died in 2020 at the age of 68.

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor John Peschong appeared live on News Channel 3-12 to talk about Achadjian and the legacy he leaves behind.

The Katcho Achadjian Government Center is at 1055 Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo.