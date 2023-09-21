Local Assemblymember Gregg Hart authors eight bills now awaiting the Governor’s signature

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Assemblymember Gregg Hart had eight of the bills he authored this legislative session pass out the California Legislature and now await the Governor's signature to become law.

The Governor's Office has until Oct. 14 of this year to sign or veto those bills.

“From protecting the environment and increasing consumer protections, to expanding mental health care, assisting nonprofits and improving local disaster response, this legislative package will improve the quality of life for the residents of the Central Coast and all Californians,” said Assemblymember Hart. “I'm excited to have both authored and successfully passed these bills through the legislative process in my first year as a Member of the California Assembly.”

Governor Newsom had already signed Assemblymember Hart's AB 584, a bill to expedite local agency clean up responses to roads, trails, and the ocean following natural disasters by expanding emergency permitting authority for the Coastal Commission.

Here are the eight bills now on the Governor's desk authored by Assemblymember Hart:

AB 590: Provides non-profits awarded State grants and contracts with access to advanced payments and removes funding barriers that limit access for small and local non-profits from accessing state funds

AB 631: Expands the opportunities for legal action against oil and gas operators and owners as well as increases some financial penalties and enforcement measures available for communities

AB 1345: Expands protections for homebuyers against predatory real estate practices that rely on decades-long exclusive listing agreements enforced by liens on the purchased property

AB 1548: Boosts grants to cities and counties for advanced recycling equipment and food recovery programs

AB 557: Allows local governments to conduct meetings remotely during Governor-declared State emergencies

AB 1125: Protects California drivers who miss a single traffic fine installment plan payment from having their driver's license suspended

AB 1412: Provides an opportunity for defendants diagnosed with borderline personality disorder to use pretrial diversion programs

Assemblymember Hart represents California Assembly District 37 as well as serves as the California Assembly's Assistant Majority Leader under Speaker Robert Rivas.