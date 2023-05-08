Carpinteria City Council to consider “anti-displacement regulations” or reno-victions

CARPINTERIA, Calif. -The Carpinteria City Council will hear a presentation from the city's Community Development Director about anti-displacement regulations.

Some people have started calling them renoviction regulations.

At issue is whether the city council will vote to amend its Local Coastal Program and Carpinteria Municipal Code to protect renters from being displaced.

Santa Barbara County addressed the issue after residents of a building in Isla Vista were told they had to move out.

Their action didn't stop the new apartment building owner from moving forward but it will help future renters feeling forced out.

Some people have spoken out against landlords raising rents after painting rather than truly renovating.

After Steve Goggia makes his presentation the City Council will listen to public comments before taking a vote.

The Carpinteria City Council meeting starts at 5:30p.m.

Anti-displacement regulations are the 14th item of the council agenda.

The meeting may be viewed in person or online at https://carpinteriaca.gov/city-hall/agendas-meeting.

It is also available on Government Access Television Channel 21.

There is a Zoom webinar link at the city's website at carpinteriaca.gov.

Your News Channel will have more on the the issue tonight.