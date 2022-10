Questions asked came from the moderators as well as the community.

News Channel's Scott Hennessee hosted the forum, joined by political analyst and reporter Jerry Roberts and Noozhawk reporter Josh Molina.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – News Channel 3 held a Congressional Forum for District 24 between Congressman Salud Carbajal and challenger Dr. Brad Allen on Sunday, Oct. 23.

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.